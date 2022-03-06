Army holds 'Winter Tuition Classes' to nurture young minds in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): In order to offset this interruption and ensure the young minds are nurtured, the Indian army organised 'Winter Tuition Classes'. These classes have been conducted in remote villages of Mandian, Kundian, Naga, Kuchiban, Banwali, Dogapatti, Attar & Sapanwali under Operation Sadbhavana.

This initiative was under the project 'Sadbhavna'. The move came after considering the loss of education during heavy snowfall & sub-zero temperatures in the region.



The aim of the project was to maintain continuity while simultaneously enhancing the elementary knowledge base of the students. The tuition classes culminated on Saturday. These tuition classes were held with the help of local teachers and the collaborative support of the village population. The students were also given an insight into future prospects of schooling at APS Beas, Pehelgan, Udhampur and nurtured for exposure primarily with the aim of grooming responsible citizens.

Speaking about the project 'Sadbhavna'. Sabir Khatana, a local teacher of a remote village, stated that winter tuitions are an excellent initiative by the Indian Army.

"These tuitions bridge the gap between children of remote Line of Control villages and children from hinterland with better connectivity. A total of 380 students were part of the initiative that benefitted 12 villages of Kupwara district," said Khatana. (ANI)

