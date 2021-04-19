Army hospitals in MP to be open for public amid COVID pandemic: Rajnath Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the army hospitals in the state will be opened for the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The senior army officers are slated to meet the CM today to discuss the matter.

The Chief Minister discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



PM Modi assured full support to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and said that the Centre will provide all Covid-19 related support like oxygen, Remedisvir injections and other resources.

In all the major metro cities of the state, the government, with the help of voluntary organizations, will open 2000 bed hospitals.

The CM has also instructed Radha Swami Satsang Trust in Indore to increase the number of beds from 2000 to 6000.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also held a virtual meeting with district collectors to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,248 new cases of coronavirus, the state's highest single-day spike so far, taking the caseload to 4,08,080. (ANI)

