Army in joint operation with Assam police apprehends over ground worker of NSCN-K in Tinsukia

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Indian Army, in a joint operation with Assam Police, apprehended one over ground worker (OGW) of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) near Ledo in Tinsukia district on April 30.

He has been handed over to Tinsukia Police Station for further probe.

Lieutenant Colonel P Khongsai Public Relation Officer (Defence) Guwahati in a statement said, "Based on a specific input, the joint team launched the operation in the area and apprehended the sympathiser of the proscribed group."

"The apprehended individual has been identified as Shante Limbu, son of Dor Bahadur Limbu, resident of Phulbari, Jagun. During the operation, the troops also recovered a point 22 pistol and live ammunition," the statement read.

"The apprehended OGW along with recovered weapon and ammunition has been handed over to Tinsukia Police Station for further investigations," it added. (ANI)

