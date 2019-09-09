Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, speaking to the media in Pune on Monday. Photo/ANI
Army increases vigil after inputs of possible terror attack in South India

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:03 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Army on Monday said it has received "many inputs" about a possible terrorist attack in southern or peninsular India and asserted that it was taking precautions to thwart designs of inimical elements.
"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India and peninsular India. There have been some abandoned boats also which have been recovered in the area of Sir Creek," Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, told media persons here.
He said the Army has undertaken "measures for capacity building and capability development" due to heightened threat in Sir creek.
"We have undertaken measures for capacity building and capability development in the area of Sir Creek keeping in mind the enhanced threat," he said, adding the precautions were being taken to ensure that inimical elements or terrorists do not succeed in their designs.
The remarks came a fortnight after government sources told ANI that Pakistan had deployed SSG commandos along Sir Creek in Gujarat to carry out anti-India activities in the region.
Pakistan has made irresponsible and provocative statements after government repealed Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir last month. India has said it was an internal matter. (ANI)

