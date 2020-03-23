Army issues new set of instructions to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army issued fresh instructions on Monday reiterating enhanced measures to fight COVID-19.

The instructions to be taken forthwith in all military establishments in the 82 districts which are under lockdown include -- all tasks related to response to COVID-19 should continue without hindrance.

However, personnel engaged in essential services (medical establishments, fire, electricity/water supply, communication, post offices and sanitation services) will be permitted to function.

Home delivery of grocery and essential items catering to the requirements of the cantonments will be done.

The Army has also instructed social distancing to be followed while performing all tasks.

The instructions also included -- Additional districts or extension of lockdown time frame by state governments will be adhered to as when promulgated, and all station CSDs will be closed forthwith.

At the Army headquarters, only bare essential sections and offices will function on a daily basis.

Conferences and seminars have been postponed while routine meetings and movements will be restricted.

Personnel attending office will adhere to staggered timings. (ANI)

