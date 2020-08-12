Army, J-K police's joint operation 'Kamrazipora' underway in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A joint operation, which was launched on Tuesday evening by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army here in Budgam, is under progress, Chinar Corps - Indian Army said.

Cordon was laid and contact established by the forces after operation Kamrazipora in Budgam started.

"Op Kamrazipora, Budgam. Joint operation was launched late evening yesterday on Jammu and Kashmir Police

inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," Chinar Corps - Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)