Representative Image

Army jawan, civilian injured in Kulgam encounter

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2022 15:37 IST


Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 5 (ANI): An Indian Army jawan and a civilian were injured in an encounter that broke out Friday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Today morning an encounter broke out in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Search in the area is still on, they said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

