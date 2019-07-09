Army jawan dies after his gun misfires

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): An Army jawan posted in Jammu died after his gun misfired on Monday according to his parents.

Tammineni Ashok Kumar, who hails from Papinenipalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, was unmarried.

Ashok's parents - Narasimha Rao and Kasamma - said that they were informed about the tragic death of their son.

He also has a brother named Suresh Babu, who is also working in the Indian Army.

The deceased jawan's parents said that they were informed by Army officials that their son's body would be reaching their home place in two or three days. (ANI)

