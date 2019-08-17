Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): One soldier lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa.
Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing at around 6:30 in the morning. An official said the intermittent firing is still underway.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera Sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:51 IST
