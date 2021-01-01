Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak Army in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): An army jawan, who sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri's Naushera Sector, has succumbed to his injuries on Friday.



The Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) in a statement on Friday said, "Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries."

"Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the Army said.

Earlier today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district. (ANI)

