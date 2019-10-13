Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Uri

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

Indian Army is retaliating effectively. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in Hiranagar sector that continued till 5:30 am today.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018.

"2317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10 while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland," Indian Army sources had said.

In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629. (ANI)

