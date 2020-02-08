Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): One Indian Army jawan has lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

At about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

