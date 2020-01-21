Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): An Indian Army jawan and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives during the encounter in Pulwama's Awantipora.
The encounter was started on Tuesday morning.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Army jawan, SPO killed in encounter in Pulwama
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:54 IST
Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): An Indian Army jawan and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives during the encounter in Pulwama's Awantipora.