Army jawans rescue woman from drowning in Assam

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Two Army Jawans rescued a woman from drowning in a river here on Sunday.

Subedar Ram and Havildar Ashok Bhakar of the Jat Regiment rushed to the spot and immediately jumped into the river for rescuing her no sooner the locals informed them about it.

"A woman had jumped from the bridge and we immediately alerted the army camp," an eyewitness told ANI.

"The soldiers came and rescued the woman. There were many civilians standing there but no pone showed courage to rescue her, " he added (ANI)

