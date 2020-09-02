Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): An Army JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, in Keri sector of Rajouri.
More details awaited.
On Sunday, a JCO of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)
Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:15 IST
