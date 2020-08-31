Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC).
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:20 IST
