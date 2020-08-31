Army JCO killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to sources, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

