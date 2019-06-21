Army kicks off 2nd batch of Super-30 in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Indian Army here on Thursday started the second batch of Super-30, an initiative to provide free coaching to youths.

"It is an Indian Army, NEIDO and HPCL initiative, an initiative to provide them with the chance to hone their skills," Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon told ANI.

Students appearing for medical entrance exams like MBBS, AIIMS and NEET will get an opportunity to study in this educational centre.

Under this initiative, the students will get coaching and guidance for a period of twelve months for entrance examinations of various Medical Colleges spread across India.

The inauguration is a part of the Army's sustained initiative to secure a better future for the Kashmiri youth.

Last year on March 17, the Indian Army under the aegis of Chinar Corps signed a Memorandums of Understanding with corporate partner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) for this purpose.

Similar to the previous year, NIEDO, this year too, carried out an exhaustive selection process across Jammu and Kashmir by conducting written examination for thousands of students. The students were shortlisted following screening tests and interviews. Finally, only 30 were selected. (ANI)

