Army Major dies in fire accident in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Indian Army Major Ankit Budhiraja lost his life in a fire which broke out at his house here on Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 02.30 pm.

Major Budhiraja managed to get his family and a pet dog out of the house, but succumbed to fire injuries while trying to rescue another pet.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

