Army Major dies in fire accident in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Indian Army Major Ankit Budhiraja lost his life in a fire which broke out at his house here on Sunday.
The fire broke out at around 02.30 pm.
Major Budhiraja managed to get his family and a pet dog out of the house, but succumbed to fire injuries while trying to rescue another pet.
More information is awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 17:56 IST
