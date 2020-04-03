Army medical team to work at Narela quarantine facility in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, a medical team of the Indian Army has been provided to the local administration to help at Narela quarantine facility in Delhi.

The Indian Army sources said, "A medical team of the Army, including two doctors and two nursing assistants, has been provided to the local administration in Delhi to help them at Narela quarantine camp."

This is the first time Army doctors have been deployed to help civil administration within the country to help tackle coronavirus, the Army sources said.

The Narela quarantine facility of the Delhi government also houses a number of Tablighi Markaz attendees who had to evacuate their mosque after government intervention.

More than 2000 perons were present inside the Markaz when reports started emanating that the building had become a hotspot of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the three defence forces have dedicated 19 hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The collective bed capacity of these hospitals, spread across the country, is 4000 along with 200 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, government sources said. (ANI)

