Army mountaineering team flagged off for Mt. Kun in Ladakh region

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A 23-member Indian Army mountaineering team, including women officers, was flagged off here on Tuesday by Lieutenant General YK Joshi for Mount Kun in the Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir.

If everything goes as per plans, the team will summit the 23,218-feet high peak on August 12, the Army said.

The team comprises 15 officers, including ten women, one junior commissioned officer and seven other ranks.

This is the first Army expedition to Mount Kun, which includes women officers, and is being undertaken under the aegis of Army Adventure Wing.



Mount Kun is the second-highest peak in the Zanskar range and is part of the twin summit in the mountain massif Nun-Kun, located in Suru valley.

The team underwent rigorous training at the Army Mountaineering Institute at Siachen Base Camp as part of their preparation. (ANI)

