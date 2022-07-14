Army, Navy hold 8th Goa Tourism-BNI Rotary Rain Run 2022

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): The two Signal Training Centres (STC) of the Indian Army and the Goa Naval Area of the Indian Navy will join hands with the Rotary Club of Porvorim in organising the 8th Goa Tourism-BNI Rotary Rain Run 2022 to be held at the Sports Authority of Goa's (SAG) athletic stadium, Bambolim on July 31.

The event which is being organized to commemorate "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" will see Goa Tourism and the BNI, Goa region as the title sponsors.

Announcing this at a media conference held in Panaji to unveil the race-day tee shirt on Thursday, Avinash Parmar, chairman, of Rotary Rain Run said, "It is a proud moment for us to have the army and the navy help us organize the event, even as we celebrate the 75th year of India's independence.



The army and navy provide excellent logistical solutions which help in making the event better," Parmar said. The media conference was attended by Dr Sandhya Kadam, President, Rotary Club of Porvorim, Guirish Sawant, co-chairman, Rotary Rain Run, Colonel Pankaj Narayan of 2 STC, Commodore VK Gupta of Goa Naval Area, Rajkumar Kamat, executive director, BNI Goa region and Shephan Sheikh, chairperson, Prakash Cancer Aid Project (PCAP).

According to Parmar, the Rotary Rain Run (RRR) was an important fund-raising activity, where the proceeds saved from the event went back to society under the aegis of the 'Prakash Cancer Aid Project' which worked for women's health and education. Parmar thanked Goa Tourism and the BNI for their active support. The brand ambassadors for the event this year are Pradeep Kumbhar, a blade runner from Mumbai, and Mariola Mathias, a cancer survivor from Panaji.

Organized jointly by the Rotary Club of Porvorim (RCP), two STC, and the Goa Naval Area, the event this year will see races in the 2km, 5km, 10km, and 21km distances. The 10km and 21km half marathons will be timed events. Participants in the 5km, 10km, and 21km races will get a medal, a tee shirt, and breakfast, while the runners and walkers in the 2km run will get a medal and breakfast.

The 21km runners will begin their run at the SAG athletic stadium, opposite GMC at Bambolim, go up to the Miramar beach circle and return via the Goa University road. Runners in the other categories will run from the SAG athletic stadium, opposite GMC to specific points on the Goa University road and return to the start point. (ANI)

