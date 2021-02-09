Army organises camp on snow avalanche awareness, rescue in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): The avalanche rescue team of the Indian Army on Monday organised awareness-cum-demonstration camp on snow avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The unit demonstrated live drills showing how to rescue people trapped during snow avalanches. They also briefed people about the rescue protocols that need to adhere during the avalanches.

Villagers were also informed about the medical facilities required while executing such rescue operations. Usage of various equipment, including chords, beacons, probes, shovels were also demonstrated.

"Because of the difficult terrain conditions of Pir Panjal and heavy snowfall during the harsh winter months, the Indian Army Avalanche Rescue Team always remains on high-alert," informed the in-charge of the avalanche unit Lieutenant Colonel Prince Rohit.

"Also, the Army endeavours to spread the awareness of hazards of avalanches to the locals of the areas near the line of control (LoC). The Army is always there for them in case of any eventuality," he added.

Captain Karamveer Singh, a trainer from the avalanche unit, said that the team has been trained at Gulmarg's High Altitude Warfare School.



"With specialised training, state-of-the-art equipment, and experience in operating in the tough terrains, the avalanche rescue team is highly capable of meeting any eventuality in these areas," Singh said.

He informed that along with the training of troops, the team also spread awareness about the avalanche hazards.

The villagers who participated in this awareness camp hailed this step taken by the army as this programme will help them to rescue people trapped under the snow.

Panch of a village participating in the camp Farooq Ahmad Bajad said that the villages in the area face heavy snowfall every year.

"In this situation, the Army is the only support for us," he said.

Mohammad Yusuf, a participant of the camp, said, "The army told us that we should not step out during the heavy snowfall."

"The army always helps in any critical situation," he added. (ANI)

