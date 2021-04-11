Army organises career counselling workshop for youth in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): To motivate and guide the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and inform them about career opportunities with the Army, the 93rd Field Regiment organised a career counselling workshop at Government Degree College, Poonch on Saturday.

The counselling workshop was well-received by students and teachers alike.

According to Fatah Mohd. Abbasi, Professor at Government Degree College, Poonch, during the counselling session, students were informed about the career opportunities in the army.

"They were informed about the eligibility criteria and scope. Students took a lot of interest in the programme. We are grateful to the Army for organising the workshop. The students were highly motivated after the lecture," he said.

Students who participated in the counselling session appreciated the Army officers for educating them bout bright career prospects with the force and clearing their doubts about the entrance process.



"The seminar helped us understand our prospects if we join the army. We were informed about what's the best age to join the Army and what kinds of careers we can pursue. We came to know about the many benefits of joining the Army. We were informed that we can build our social status and gain economic stability by joining the force," said Gulzar, a student of the Government Degree College.

Another student Gursimran Kaur said that through the workshop she came to know that girls can also join the Army.

"We were informed that even girls can join Army. We came to know about what is the age limit till we can join the force and what are the benefits of joining the Army. We were very motivated by the lecture," said Kaur.

As the workshop concluded some students, like Deepankar Datt, were motivated to join the army.

"After attending the workshop, I'm interested in joining the Army and will try to give my best to get in after graduation," Datt said. (ANI)

