Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Centre in Srinagar.

The aim of conducting this event was to make ex-servicemen and their families aware of the benefits of welfare schemes by the Indian Army.

Around 700 ex-servicemen and their families participated in the rally.

Army organises these rallies frequently to inform the veterans of the welfare schemes. (ANI)

