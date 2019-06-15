Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Centre in Srinagar.
The aim of conducting this event was to make ex-servicemen and their families aware of the benefits of welfare schemes by the Indian Army.
Around 700 ex-servicemen and their families participated in the rally.
Army organises these rallies frequently to inform the veterans of the welfare schemes. (ANI)
Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Srinagar
ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:16 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Centre in Srinagar.