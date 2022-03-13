Army organises free medical camp in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): Indian Army has organised a free medical camp for people in the border areas at the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The camp was organised by the KG Brigade of the army.

People participated in large numbers in this camp, both males and females alike. Children also took part in the camp. As a part of the campaign, free medical check-ups and free medicines were given to the people.

People were thankful to the KG Brigade of the army for organising this camp for the people of border areas.

A woman named Sleem who attended the camp said, "We are from Jhalas, the border area. They have given us good medicines. I am extremely grateful to the army. I also got a check-up done."





Another person named Roop Lal said, "500-600 people have been given treatment so far. Free medicines have been given. Good doctors have come here to treat the patients. We are grateful to the army for this camp."



"I had a problem in my eyes, free medicines were given to me. We are thankful," added another patient named Arshad Iqbal.

Sarparam Sharma, the Sarpanch of Jhalas region also thanked the army for the camp.

"They guard us and the borders both. Good doctors have been called here," he added. (ANI)

