Army organises women's snow cricket tournament in J-K's Kupwara, participants hail initiative

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): As part of the Khelo India initiative, the Indian Army organized a Women's Snow Cricket tournament in Panzgam village of Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Friday.

The event witnessed a total of four teams from Kralpora and Meelyal Block.

It was a first-of-its-kind event in the Kupwara district, wherein young girls played cricket on a snowy field, demonstrating communal harmony and passion for sports.

"I am grateful to the Indian army for providing us with a chance to participate in such an event. We are witnessing for the first time a cricket tournament being played on snow in Kashmir," Saira Bashir (Player), who participated in the snow cricket tournament told ANI.



Public representatives and locals from the area were present to witness the first-ever winter sports tournament for girls in this area.





"It is really huge on part of the Indian army to conduct a cricket tournament amid freezing winter conditions here. It is through such events one gets a chance to participate in national and international tournaments. I appeal to parents to encourage their daughters to allow them to participate in such cricket tournaments," Choudhary Mushtaq, a local resident said.

"I enjoyed it a lot. We played cricket in the summer only. We are thankful to the Indian army for conducting a cricket tournament in the snow here in Kashmir. Such programmes should keep taking place to bring out the hidden talent of girls and everyone who is participating in such events," Mir Bushra (Player) said.



Such frequent events conducted by the Indian Army in Kupwara have seen widespread participation of local women.

Several initiatives by the Army like the establishment of skill development centres and organizing competitions in schools to promote participation in extracurricular activities and sports are bringing positive change.

Naseema Bano (Player) who hails from the village Dardpora expressed her gratitude to the Indian army for conducting the tournament here.

"On behalf of every girl, I appeal to everyone to participate in such events to prove their talent and move ahead in their life," Bano said. (ANI)



Indian Army is committed to playing a role in encouraging sports amongst local youth, they said. (ANI)

