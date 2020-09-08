Army pays homage to soldier killed in Pak firing

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Indian Army on Tuesday paid homage to Gunner Bhupender, who was killed in Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in Naugam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on September 5.

"#ChinarCorpsCdr & all ranks paid homage to Gnr Bhupender of 327 Med Regt. The gallant warrior made the #SupremeSacrifice in the line of duty at Naugam, Kupwara on 05 Sep 2020. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted.

On September 5, one army personnel lost his life while two personnel have sustained injuries in Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violation in Naugam. (ANI)

