Army pays tribute to Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli killed in J-K encounter with terrorists

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Army on Saturday paid tribute to Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists on July 1 at Hanjan in Pulwama district.

In a ceremony held at BB Cantt, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the nation.

As per an official statement from the Army, Late Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli was part of an Operation 'Hanjan' on July 1 this year. At around 00:25 am, during cordon and search operation in the village, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the search party.



Late Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli showed highest level of courage and valour by returning effective fire, in which he sustained a gunshot wound in chest and was grievously injured. His bleeding was controlled with combat first aid and he was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on July 1.

"The braveheart, late Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, was 37-years-old and had joined the Army in 2006. He belonged to village Ukkal of B Bagewadi Tehsil, Vijayapura District in Karnataka and is survived by his wife, one daughter and one son," read the statement.

The mortal remains of Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. "In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing," the Army said (ANI)

