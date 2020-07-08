Army pays tribute to soldier killed in Pulwama

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Army on Wednesday paid homage to Late Naik Rajwinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in South Kashmir on July 7.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt here, Lt General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the proud nation.

Rajwinder was leading his party when it came into contact with the terrorist during a specific search operation launched in Village Gosu in district Pulwama. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was eliminated and Rajwinder had a gunshot wound in his neck. Despite being grievously injured, he continued to fight. He was subsequently evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Rajwinder was 30-year-old and had joined the Army on March 24, 2011. He belonged to Village Dodra of Samana Tehsil, Patiala District in Punjab and is survived by his wife Gurpreet Kaur.

He was enrolled into the Punjab Regimental Centre and after completion of his training, joined his parent unit 24 PUNJAB, where he displayed his mettle by doing extremely well in the Ghatak Platoon, which comprises of the most physically and mentally fittest soldiers of the paltan. Thereafter, he volunteered to be posted for counter-terrorist operations in Rashtriya Rifles. "This brave son of the soil displayed immense physical and mental strength till the end," said the Army in a statement.

The mortal remains of Rajwinder were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, it added. (ANI)

