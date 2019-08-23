Army personnel killed in Himachal road accident

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): One Army personnel lost his life and three others were injured after a military truck they were travelling in, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Theog area of Shimla on Friday.

The truck was en route from Ambala in Haryana to Jhakri in Himachal Pradesh when the accident took place at the road between Galu and Lambhidaar area, police said.

Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal confirmed the death of the Army personnel.

The injured have been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla.

A case has been registered at the Theog police station. (ANI)

