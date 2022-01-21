Army, Police recover approx 31 kg narcotics in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 31 kilograms of narcotics from Poonch.

A press note issued today by the Public Relations Officer of Defence Ministry in Jammu, stated, "Indian Army unearthed a huge consignment of Narcotics along the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Based on inputs of likely smuggling of Narcotics through the Line of Control in Poonch, Indian Army along with J-K Police launched relentless operations in the area."



Following this, the security officials conducted a search operation that was very close to the Line of Control.

"The operations were backed up with a well integrated surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control. On January 19-20, 2022, narcotics weighing approximately 31 kilograms have been recovered in a search operation conducted by the Indian Army and JKP, very close to the Line of Control," it further said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

