Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Friday violated ceasefire by shelling mortar bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
In the shelling, severe injuries to the Army porters were reported.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Army porters sustain injuries after Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:33 IST
