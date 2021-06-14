Army rescues 41 civilians stranded due to heavy rains on Jammu's Mughal Road

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Indian Army rescued 41 civilians stranded at blocked Mughal Road in Jammu following heavy rains, informed Defence PRO, Jammu on Saturday.

During a 3-hour-long night rescue operation on Friday, the stranded civilians were evacuated.

According to Defence PRO, the Mughal Road was blocked due to heavy rainfall, uprooted trees and lightning.

"On 11 June, in swift 3 hrs long night rescue ops, #IndianArmy rescued 41 civilians, stranded at blocked #MughalRoad due to heavy rainfall, uprooted trees and lightning at between Ratta Chamb and Mansar Mod in #Poonch. All help and support extend to them," Defence PRO had said in a tweet.

The rescued passengers were provided food and heating arrangements and no injuries were reported in the operation.

"The civilians were highly appreciative of the swift action of the Army which saved them from vagaries of weather and harsh terrain," Army said. (ANI)