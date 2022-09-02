Army rescues tourists stranded due to landslide in north Sikkim

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], September 1 (ANI): Indian Army troops rescued tourists stranded due to a landslide in north Sikkim, said the officials on Thursday.

The incident was critical after two trucks of army travelling from Yumthang towards Lachung in North Sikkim got stuck when a massive landslide occured due to a sudden glacial lake burst on August 31.





The Indian troops managed to come out from chest-deep mud. They immediately went back, halted the tourist vehicles which were following, and took them back to the nearest Army Camp at Shiv Mandir.

"The tourists were provided food and the elderly were offered medical care. The troops vacated their accommodation to make arrangements for the stay of the 8 women, 2 infants and 68 others including the elderly. In the meantime, additional troops and dozers of BRO got into action at the site. By 5 PM, it was possible to create a path to cross the site on foot," read a statement.

The quick reaction by the troops avoided any mishap and also provided assistance.

Meanwhile, efforts are on, to clear the road for vehicular movement as soon as possible. (ANI)

