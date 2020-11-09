Army seizes arms, currency from Machil encounter site, joint operation underway

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian Army seized two AKs rifles with two magazines and 60 rounds of bullets, one pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds of bullets, one radio set, Rs 50,000 Indian currency and administrative stores during a joint operation with BSF against terrorists in Machil sector of Kupwara district.

"Two AKs with two magazines and 60 rounds of bullets, one pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds of bullets, one radio set, Rs 50,000 Indian currency and administrative stores seized. Joint operation underway," Army said a statement.

Earlier, security forces eliminated three terrorists during the operation while two Indian soldiers were injured and three lost their lives in the line of action.



As per an official release, injured soldiers had been evacuated from the encounter site.

Among the three security personnel killed in the line of duty is a constable Sudip Kumar, confirmed BSF. Army sources informed that a Captain lost his life while the identity of the third personnel is yet to be known.

In the intervening night of November 7-8, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC), defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson informed that the militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established. In an exchange of firing, one militant was killed, said the spokesperson. An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site.

Till the last update, the operation was still in progress. (ANI)

