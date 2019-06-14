File pic of the Army Training Command in Shimla
File pic of the Army Training Command in Shimla

Army shifting two new formations to Shimla in replacement of Training Command

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Amid protests from the Congress and locals over shifting of the Army Training Command from Shimla, senior sources in the force said two new formations would be deployed there and the number of troops posted there may be higher than ever before.
The Army, as part of its reorganisation plans, is shifting the Training Command to Meerut because of its proximity to the national capital and better coordination.
"By December this year, the Army Training Command is planned to be shifted to Meerut. The Training Command in Shimla would be replaced by an Infantry Division Headquarters and the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Area Headquarters," Army sources told ANI.
The sources said the number of troops in these formations is likely to be higher than before and combat oriented troops would be present in the city," they said.
Maintaining that Shimla would continue to maintain its military outlook, the sources said the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Area Headquarters being shifted from Ambala to Shimla would help in addressing the welfare of retired and serving troops of the state in a much better way.
The Congress Thursday objected to the Union Government's proposed plan of shifting the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Urging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to cancel the plan, Congress MP Anand Sharma wrote a letter to him saying that it would also adversely affect the economy of Shimla and the hill state.
In his letter written on Wednesday, he stated, "There will be huge financial implications for relocating of these big institutions from Shimla to Meerut which will have a negative effect on exchequer amounting to hundreds of crores and will not serve any purpose.''
After India's Independence, the headquarters of the Western Command was located in Shimla during the India-Pakistan wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971, as well as the India-China war of 1962.
The Western Command was shifted to Chandimandir only in 1985. Ever since its establishment in 1993, the Defence Ministry has over 27 years allocated a large amount of money and resources for ARTRAC, Sharma had stated. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:34 IST

NHRC issues notice to UP DGP over 'brutal assault' of Shamli scribe

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh, taking suo motu cognisance over the reported brutal assault of a TV journalist covering derailment of a goods train in Shamli by GRP personnel on Tuesday night

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:28 IST

SEBI bars NDTV promoters from security markets for 2 years

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday barred NDTV Ltd's three key promoters - Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and their holding firm RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd from accessing the security markets for two years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:27 IST

All 33 faculty members including Director of Calcutta School of...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): All the 33 faculty members including the Director of Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine resigned on Friday citing "inordinate delay" in handling of the situation arising out of agitation in protest against the "brutal attack" on a junior doctor of NRS Med

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:23 IST

India gives 200 million dollar line of credit to Kyrgyzstan : PM Modi

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a 200 million dollar line of credit to Kyrgyzstan after wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek. He said that this will ensure India's increasing participation in business, develop

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:58 IST

World Elder Abuse Day: No life for the old?

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): A small settlement with tiny rooms dominated by rat squeaks located a few miles away from the buzzing roads of the national capital, is home to about a dozen old citizens, who have no place elsewhere.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:56 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget consultation meeting with the leading economists ahead of the forthcoming general Budget 2019-20, here on Friday. This is her sixth pre-Budget consultation meeting with officials

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:40 IST

Cellphone, charger seized from OP Chautala's cell in Tihar jail

New Delhi (India) Jun 14 (ANI): A cellphone, mobile charger, wire and few tobacco packets were recovered from former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's prison cell during a surprise check, the Tihar jail authorities said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:29 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: SIT arrests firm's auditor Iqbal Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): IMA Jewels auditor Iqbal Khan has been arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) in IMA Ponzi scam in Bengaluru, the investigative team confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:28 IST

Black marketing of IRCTC tickets: 387 touts nabbed, tickets...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): In an effort to curb black marketing and misuse of railway tickets, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested 387 touts and recovered online tickets worth Rs 32 lakh here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:27 IST

Doctor assaulted in Kolkata: Medical Fraternity across the...

Kolkata/New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The protest by the medical fraternity against the assault on a Junior Resident Doctor in Kolkata spiralled throughout the country with doctors from several states showing their solidarity even as the Indian Medical Association sought a central law to check v

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:19 IST

119 doctors in West Bengal resign over violence

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A total of 119 doctors of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Darjeeling have resigned over alleged violence against them in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:16 IST

NEET(UG) 2019: Four students withdraw petition from SC

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): After the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the results of NEET (UG)-2019 examination, four medical aspirants, who claimed that the answer key of five questions asked in the exam was wrong and the paper needs to be quashed, withdrew their plea on Friday.

Read More
iocl