Army soldier died in operation against terrorist : Army

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): An Army soldier died in an operation against terrorists here in Machhal sector on Saturday.

Indian Army informed that the operation was unleashed to counter the terrorist attempt to infiltrate from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 02:20 hours. The Army thwarted the terrorist's bid to infiltrate.

"A group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 0220 hrs today in Machhal Sector. The bid was foiled by our alert troops. One soldier was martyred in the operation," said Indian Army source. (ANI)

