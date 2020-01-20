Army soldier fails to attend his wedding in HP's Mandi due to snowfall

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier, who is stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, was unable to make it to his own wedding after being stuck in the valley due to heavy snowfall.

Soldier Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kheir village in Mandi district was set to get married on January 16. However, he could not reach his home on time to get married.

"Marriage of my brother was scheduled on January 16. However, due to bad weather and snow, he could not take his flight. He is serving in the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. The procession was ready to leave but we had to cancel it after the groom failed to reach home on time," said Vikey Kumar, brother of the soldier.

The family has postponed the wedding to a later date.

"We had to postpone the marriage. Today, he called and told us that he will reach home by Tuesday. Now both the families are looking for another auspicious date for the marriage," Vikey Kumar said. (ANI)

