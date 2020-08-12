Army soldier injured during Pulwama encounter is critical

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): One of the two Indian Army soldiers, suffered injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today, is in a critical condition.

Sepoy Julajit Yadav is undergoing treatment at a hospital after he received a bullet injury on his chest.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the early hours of Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

"One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. The search operation is in progress," the Army informed earlier.

A terrorist was neutralised in the encounter, which came three days ahead of Independence Day in orchards of Kamrazipora village of the district.

"#Kamrazipura #PulwamaEncounterUpdate: One #unidentified #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Agencies also recovered a cache of arms from the encounter site. One AK along with grenades, pouches and other war-like stores were recovered, the Army said.

Another Sepoy Vikas received bullet injury in the knee in the exchange of fire. (ANI)