Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): An Army soldier was killed in an accidental firing during training in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district on Tuesday, informed a defence spokesperson.



Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered a fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at Field Firing Ranges in Akhnoor Sector today morning, according to Defence Public Relations Officer, Jammu.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)