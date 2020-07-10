Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, PRO (Defence) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Havildar Sambur Gurung was critically injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Indian troops also strongly responded to the enemy fire.

"Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement said. (ANI)

