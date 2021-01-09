Army soldiers carry ailing woman on shoulders for 8 km to take her to hospital in J-K

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): Indian Army soldiers carried an ailing 74-year-old woman stranded in Buthu village due to snowfall for 8 km to take her to the district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

The Buthu Army Camp of Bandipora RR acted on a distress call from Gulam Md Reshi who is a resident of Buthu seeking the evacuation of his wife for a medical emergency to district hospital which was around 14 kilometers away from his residence.

Standing true to their motto "Sewa Paramo Dharma", the jawans of Buthu Camp immediately reached the spot, and without wasting any time the soldiers evacuated the lady on a modified stretcher.



The army in a statement said the old lady was suffering from very high fever and stomach ache and was not able to get evacuated because of heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions.

The soldiers carried the lady for almost 8 kilometers amid heavy snowfall on their shoulders. After reaching the road head, the Bandipora RR also arranged the evacuation of the lady to the district hospital which was 14 km away from Buthu in total.

The locals appreciated the timely response by Bandipora RR and praised their supportive and humane approach towards the public, the army said. (ANI)

