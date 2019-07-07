Army soldiers undertake trekking expedition to commemorate Kargil victory

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 07 (ANI): To commemorate the victory in the Battle of Tiger Hill during the Kargil War, a trekking expedition was undertaken by 18 Grenadiers battalion of Indian Army.

The battalion played a significant role during the Kargil War.

During the expedition, the trekking team, comprised of one Offr and 15 other ranks, and one veteran Junior Commission Offr, aimed to spread the message of "Remember the Fallen" to pay tribute to gallant soldiers of the Kargil war.

"To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and as a tribute to all those valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to the motherland, a trekking expedition was undertaken by the soldiers of 18 Grenadiers with effects from 03 July to 04 July 2019," said an official statement.

The objective of the trek during these celebrations was to evoke the spirit of patriotism and pay homage to the gallant soldiers.

The trekking team began their journey on July 3 by Commander 56 Mountain Brigade.

The team moved from Drass and set forth on their trek across the treacherous, harsh mountain and summitted Tiger Hill on July 7. (ANI)

