Army 'strongly condemns' tweeting of 'curated' video

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): After a Delhi Minister tweeted a video of jawan complaining about caste discrimination in the force, the Indian Army said it strongly condemns posting of such videos "curated and circulated again by enemy agents."

The matter had started when Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam tweeted the video tagging the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister asking them to take strong action against the people indulging in such activities.

Indian Army took note of the matter and said the video was "made in 2017, curated and uploaded again by enemy agents."

It said: "Uploading it without verifying from authorised Army authorities is regrettable. Indian Army is proud to have braves from all sections of the Indian society without any reference to caste, creed or religion."

The Delhi Minister later deleted the tweet after talking to the Indian Army authorities. (ANI)

