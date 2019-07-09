Army Subedar-Major commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A serving Army officer of Subedar-Major rank allegedly committed suicide in Vasant Vihar police station limits on Monday, police said.
The police is further investigating the matter.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:48 IST
