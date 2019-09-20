Army to rely on indigenous artificial intelligence sources for fighting future wars

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Seeking to fight future wars with indigenous artificial intelligence, a top Army officer Friday said India will soon catch up with the world in terms of advancements in the modern warfare technology.

Indicating departure from the conventional war techniques, South Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Alok Kler said, "It's time to incorporate assisted decision making in future warfare to be more efficient and more accurate."

"AI is the next most disruptive technology in the revolution of Military Affairs as it is going to make the equipment more lethal," he added.

Speaking on the possibility of a complete AI war, the official said that we can use AI in the next 10 years for decision making but a war based on AI is a distant possibility.

Highlighting the technological race, the official said that India is a late starter in the field of artificial intelligence but will slowly catch up really quickly and added that most of the infotech brains are coming from South Asia.

In order to further explore the opportunities in this domain, South Western Army under the command of Lt Gen Kler is organising a seminar on Artificial Intelligence along with a war-tech exhibition starting from September 25 at Hisar military station.

The exhibition will aim at bringing together the user (Army) and the defence industry under one roof with an aim to synergise the aspirations of the users and the efforts of the industry, to realise a common goal and objective. (ANI)