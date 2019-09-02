Colonel Commandant of the Military Police, Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar interviewing Lt Col Nandani in Srinagar for the role of instructor.
Colonel Commandant of the Military Police, Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar interviewing Lt Col Nandani in Srinagar for the role of instructor.

Army to start training 100 women military cops from December

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Indian Army will start training 100 women soldiers from December this year for their eventual induction into the Corps of Military Police.
The training period will be of 61 weeks, same as that for male soldiers. The Army plans to train 100 soldiers every year until it reaches a cadre strength of 1,700.
Army sources told ANI on Monday that the cadre will be maintained at 1,700 unless and until reviewed.
"Wastage, as we call it due to various reasons including medical, will be catered for during future inductions as we go along," they said.
This comes even as Colonel Commandant of the Military Police, Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar interviewed Lt Col Nandani in Srinagar for the role of instructor.
The Army has dug deep for the selection of instructors for training women soldiers in the force.
"The first batch is most important to us as it will lay down the foundation for generations to come. Another officer is Maj Julie who was an instructor to the first batch of women constables in Assam Rifles," Lt Gen Kumar, Adjutant General of the Indian Army, said.
On August 28, ANI had reported that preparations are underway for receiving and training the first-ever batch of women soldiers in the Corps of Military Police.
The decks for the induction were cleared in January this year after then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has taken a "historic" decision to induct women in the Military Police with an aim to enhancing their representation in the three services.
Women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of the total Corps of Military Police and their role would range from probing crime cases to assisting the Army in field operations wherever required.
Last year, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said the process to allow women in a combat role, currently, an exclusive domain of men was moving fast and initially, women will be recruited for positions in the Military Police.
Currently, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.
The role of the Military Police includes policing cantonments and Army establishments, preventing the breach of rules and regulations by soldiers, maintaining movement of soldiers as well as logistics during peace and war, handling prisoners of war and extending aid to civil police.
As per government data, the Army has 3.80 per cent of its workforce as women, the Air Force has 13.09 per cent and the Navy 6 per cent. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:22 IST

BGP holds delegation meeting on rejection from NRC issues

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) delegation led by its National Working President Dr Munish Tamang met the North-Rast Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg on issues concerning rejection from National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:20 IST

U'khand: Teachers stage protest demanding implementation of 7 th...

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Teachers of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) were seen protesting on Monday demanding the state government to fulfil their various demands including the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:18 IST

UP: KVIC launches 'Terracotta Grinder' to reuse broken, wasted pottery

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday launched first-ever 'Terracotta Grinder' at Sewapuri in Varanasi. This machine can be used to grind wasted and broken pottery items for re-use in pottery-making.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:12 IST

Canberra CM Andrew Barr meets Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Australia's Canberra Chief Minister Andrew Barr held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:11 IST

Arrest warrant issued against cricketer Mohammed Shami in...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): An Alipore court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:10 IST

Delhi: Vehicle rams into pedestrians in Model Town area, 1 injured

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a chilling incident, a man driving a car rammed into a crowd of people in Model Town area on Sunday night and attempted to plough through them leaving one pedestrian injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:02 IST

Crackdown on illegal sale of acid in Delhi, over 100 raids...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Cracking down on the illegal sale of acid in the national capital, joint teams of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and Delhi Police (DP) have conducted over 100 raids in the last 10 days, issued challans and seized over 1000 litres of c

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:01 IST

We support all peace initiative: India on Afghan peace deal

New Delhi [India], Sept 02 (ANI): Amid reports that a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban has been reached, India on Monday said it supports all peace initiatives which are aimed at providing a system with constitutional legitimacy, political mandate and ensures stability in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:52 IST

Maharashtra: Yerwada Central Jail team welcome Ganpati with drumbeats

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): To mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha, a team of 30 prisoners of Pune's Yerwada Central Jail played the drums during a procession of Guruji Talim Mandal here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:49 IST

Kochi: Onam celebrations begin for harvest festival

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Celebrations for Onam, the annual harvest festival began here with great fervour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:46 IST

INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea on CBI custody Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging a trial court's order to remand him to CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case will be heard on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:45 IST

Anti-national elements kept markets from opening in Valley: J-K official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said that despite easing of restriction in over 90 per cent of the Valley threats by "anti-national" elements have stopped markets from opening.

Read More
iocl