Army to take over screening duties at Narela quarantine camp

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Indian Army will take over the screening duties at the Narela quarantine camp and additional Army medical staff is currently working along with civil medical professionals as part of the process, Army sources said.

"It is clarified that consequent to the request to take over medical screening setup at Narela camp, additional Army medical staff is currently working along with civil medical professionals as part of the process of taking over the screening duties," sources said.

They added that in the interest of the smooth running of the facility, it is being ensured that the takeover process will be gradual.

Sources earlier informed that the Indian Army is increasing the strength of medical personnel stationed at Narela Quarantine Camp from the current team of four doctors and eight paramedics to five doctors and thirty-one paramedics.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had visited the COVID-19 camp at Narela and interacted with the doctors, volunteers and the military medical team.

He expressed satisfaction over the excellent synergy between the civil and military team and assured all assistance to them. (ANI)

