Army upgrades its Russian Schilka air defence systems

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The last upgraded Schilka Mount rolled out from 510 Army Base Workshop (EME), Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

A 1980s vintage equipment Schilka Air Defence system has been upgraded to a modern weapon platform in a joint venture between the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

According to information available on the BEL website, the upgraded Schilka system is an advanced air defence system against attacking aircraft and helicopters. The upgradation includes replacing the existing Radar, analog computer, engine, GTE with state of the art system and addition of air conditioning system for crew comfort.

This upgraded system provides drastic improvements in operational performance, accuracies, power consumption and MTBF. The addition of an electro-optical system operating in parallel with the radar enables accurate identification, acquisition and tracking of targets while operating in an ECM environment.

The system is capable of firing aerial targets while on move. The system can accept cueing from external Surveillance Radar. The system can engage enemy aircraft during day or night and in all weather conditions.

Its features include -- 3D Active Phased Array Radar, Single Target Tracking, Multiple Target Tracking due to Electronic Steering in Elevation, ECCM Features, Low Output Power, Optronic System (CCD / TI / LRF), Operator Comfort with Air Conditioner, User-Friendly Operator Displays, New Engine with drastic reduction in fuel consumption, Nuclear, Biological, Chemical (NBC) protection system. (ANI)

