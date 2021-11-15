Armyman held for sharing sensitive information with Pak operative

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): An Armyman posted at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune has been arrested from the Danapur area in Patna for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan-based person.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused under the Official Secrets Act.



"We got a tip-off against Armyman posted at Pune for sharing sensitive information and documents of his Army unit to a Pakistan-based person," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Danapur Syed Imran Masood said.

Masood further said that the accused has confessed his crime.

"An FIR has been registered under Official Secrets Act and investigation has been initiated. The data in his cell phone will be examined," he added. (ANI)

